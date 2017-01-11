For years now, fans of 19 Kids and Counting its confusingly-titled spinoff, Counting On, have been expressing their concerns for the eldest Duggar daughter, Jana.

While her younger sisters marry and start families, the so-called “Cinderella Duggar” has remained at home, helping to care for her many siblings, and babysitting her nieces and nephews.

Now, with Jill and Jessa Duggar both pregnant, and a newlywed Jinger planning on starting a family, it looks as though Jana’s workload is about to increase significantly.

Sources close to the family say the holidays are en especially hectic time for the 26-year-old, and this year was no different.

Jana decorated the massive Duggar Compound for Christmas and saw to it that the family’s funds were evenly distributed with regard to gifts for the little ones.

It’s a good thing that she doesn’t seem to mind her many responsibilities around the home, as it seems she’ll have even more to do next year … and likely every year thereafter.

Now that half of the Duggar offspring are of courtin’ age, the kids is about the unleash a one-family baby boom.

And with the possible exception of the taxpayers of Arkansas (that reality TV cash ain’t gonna last forever, y’all!), …read more

