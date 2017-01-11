As The Bachelor spoilers told us from the get-go, Corinne Olympios is the woman everyone is talking about this season on the ABC hit.

Now, she is speaking out after her bold moves to attract Nick Viall’s attention on Monday’s episode received a particularly harsh response.

Corinne said her dad would be proud to see her naked.

That dubious claim aside, it’s clear fans weren’t proud.

Olympios took part in a faux bridal photo shoot with Viall, then proceeded to shock everyone by taking off her top and embracing Nick.

She then put the Bachelor’s hands on her bare breasts (or “bosoms” as she said in a cringe-worthy confessional), Janet Jackson style.

Later, she sparked even more outcry for pulling Nick aside to have three separate one-on-one sessions during a group cocktail party.

Not that Olympios cares. Taking to Instagram on January 10 to defend her actions, she wrote simply, “Haters, I [donut] care.”

Get it?! See photo below …

Holding a donut pillow and showing off her legs in no pants, she shows no regret for the fact that we all saw Corinne Olympios topless:

“I was confident, and I was me.”

“Yes, I seemed a bit aggressive in last night’s episode, but I’ve been through …read more

Read more here:: THG