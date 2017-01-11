In the past few months there has been a lot of speculation about Kate Gosselin’s son Collin and what was going on with him. So much so that we got some insight into the situation on Kate Plus 8 Season 5 Episode 7.

Katie’s daughter, Mady, was hosting a trivia “game show” about what had happened in the lives for the Gosselin family over the course of their stint on reality TV.

Over the course of the season, we have witness the way Mady speaks back to her mother. This has always irked Kate, but maybe the kid just takes after her mother.

As you probably know if you watch Kate Plus 8 online, Kate has a knack for wanting to be the center of attention and making her words count more than what anyone else says. That’s sort of what she does.

With the family split into two teams, it was clear that Kate was not impressed with the way Mady was handling things. When Kate decided to chat to her team about an answer, Mady went to a whole new level of volatile against …read more

Read more here:: THG