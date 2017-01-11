Donald Trump has been accused of having long-standing ties to Russia that he and the country have leveraged to undermine the recent Presidential election, along with U.S. democracy in general.

And, in response, Trump has the following to say about this scandal:

It’s not true! Because Russia says so!

(We’ll give you a moment to carefully remove your palm from your forehead after what we presume was a rather hard smack.)

We wish we were kidding, but Trump really did use Russia’s own response to this seemingly shocking report as a way to disprove the validity of said report.

Before we get into The Donald’s response in detail, however, a quick refresher:

On Tuesday evening, Buzzfeed published a 35-page dossier that has been circulating among intelligence officials, journalists and politicians for several weeks.

In this newly-leaked document, a former British MI-6 agent purports to reveal an extensive, harrowing, quid pro quo relationship between Trump and the Kremlin.

The dossier highlights alleged meetings that took place between Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, and members of the Russian government.

It outlines at length all the ways in which Trump’s team worked with Russia to hack into Democratic National Committee emails, with Trump accepting “a regular flow of intelligence from the Kremlin” …read more

Read more here:: THG