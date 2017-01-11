The ladies will never, ever be able to stay friends after game night. You’d think they would know that after all these seasons on the air.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 Episode 6, the ladies went to games night and there was a whole lot of drama for them.

We picked back up with Eileen Davidson and Dorit Kemsley about Dorit’s comments regarding how Eileen and Lisa Rinna addressed deaths in their families.

Dorit was quick to point out that she felt like she was being picked on, but Eileen fired back that she was the one who managed to get back at Erika just a few days earlier, so she could take it.

After that crazy war of words, we got to see Kim Richards, who is no longer a main cast member. Kyle Richards was throwing a baby shower for Brooke.

Kim was elated at the prospect of becoming a grandma in just a few weeks, but Kyle was a bit taken aback by the comments.

