If you watched Power Rangers, Captain Planet, or Voltron in your younger years, then you’re familiar with the premise of heroes joining forces against a villain who’s too powerful for any of them to defeat on heir own.

If you watch Teen Mom 2 online, then you know that Chelsea Houska and Taylor Halbur recently employed a similar strategy in their ongoing battle against the universe’s most formidable super-douche, Adam Lind.

These days, of course, Chelsea is married to Cole DeBoer, but she remains bound to Lind for life due to the fact that they have a daughter together, 7-year-old Aubree.

Taylor is in a similarly unenviable position, as she and Taylor also have a daughter together.

Unfortunately, Taylor doesn’t have the benefit of an MTV reality paycheck and a husband who likes a square-jawed cartoon good guy come to life.

Fortunately, she does have the full support of her fellow Lind-victim, Chelsea:

If you watched this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, you know that Chelsea and Taylor have taken to hitting the gym together.

And based on the clips we saw, it seems they’re less interested in working out their muscles and more interested in working out plans for revenge.

