  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Chelsea Houska, Taylor Halbur Team Up Against Adam Lind

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 11, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

C. Houska

If you watched Power Rangers, Captain Planet, or Voltron in your younger years, then you’re familiar with the premise of heroes joining forces against a villain who’s too powerful for any of them to defeat on heir own.

If you watch Teen Mom 2 online, then you know that Chelsea Houska and Taylor Halbur recently employed a similar strategy in their ongoing battle against the universe’s most formidable super-douche, Adam Lind.

These days, of course, Chelsea is married to Cole DeBoer, but she remains bound to Lind for life due to the fact that they have a daughter together, 7-year-old Aubree.

Taylor is in a similarly unenviable position, as she and Taylor also have a daughter together.

Unfortunately, Taylor doesn’t have the benefit of an MTV reality paycheck and a husband who likes a square-jawed cartoon good guy come to life.

Fortunately, she does have the full support of her fellow Lind-victim, Chelsea:

If you watched this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, you know that Chelsea and Taylor have taken to hitting the gym together.

And based on the clips we saw, it seems they’re less interested in working out their muscles and more interested in working out plans for revenge.

Both …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5136 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *