Let’s be real for a minute: Derick Dillard does not look like a healthy dude.

Appearances aren’t everything, of course, and beneath all that alarming weight loss, he might be as healthy as a horse.

(As healthy as a horse who is healthy, to be clear, and not a horse who, say, up and moved to Central America and then suddenly started losing most of his weight and some of his hair.)

But, as we can see in the new trailer for season three of Counting On, it looks like Derick’s got nothing on that horse after all.

Something is wrong with him, that’s what we’re getting at. And he and his wife, Jill Duggar, are finally admitting it after months of rumors and speculation.

About time, right?

In the trailer, amidst all the rest of the Duggar shenanigans, Derick is seen going for a run.

He and Jill had just returned home to Arkansas after spending some time living in El Salvador for their extended missionary trip, and he was excited to get back to his routine.

“It feels great to be home and run like I used to,” he’s heard saying, “but it is difficult sometimes.”

