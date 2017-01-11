Was Abby still making it her mission to remove the underperforming girls from the ALDC?

On Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 7, it was clear that she was going to do her best to get the ALDC back to its glory days, but she also went a bit too far and it put a great strain on the team.

Abby revealed that the pyramid from top to bottom was Camryn, Maesi, Brynn, Lilliana, Kendall, Elliana, Kalani and Nia. Abby also revealed that she and the team would be traveling to Fresno, California for the next competition.

There was an immediate sense of dread when Abby revealed to her girls that they would be going to Fresno because they have always had issues with winning there in the past. Abby wants this to change when they go this time.

Abby revealed that there would be three duets this time round, with Brynn joining forces with Camryn, Kendall and Kalani pairing up and Elliana and Maesi being a team of two.

As you probably recall if you watch Dance Moms online, Yolanda and Maesi have been enemies ever since they

