Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham are the two stars of the Teen Mom franchise that fans most love to hate.

One would think that as the villains of their respective series, Jenelle and Farrah would have a lot to bond over, and for a while, it seems like that was the case.

Farrah and Jenelle met for the first time just last year, when they partied in Miami for Jenelle’s birthday.

They appeared to get along, and expressed mutual admiration for one another.

Prior to this selfie-heavy Yalta conference, however, these two took every opportunity to attack one in the press and on social media.

Jenelle has repeatedly slammed Farrah as “Miss Pornstar” (not the most creative nickname, but it gets the point across) and attacked her allegedly negligent parenting in interviews.

Apparently realizing that she’s met her match, Farrah has remained uncharacteristically quiet in the wake of Jenelle’s comments, and it seems like she’ll take the high road again following Jenelle’s most recent trash talk.

In case you can’t tell, that’s a photo of some port-a-potties.

"Got some Port-A-Johns for the MTV crew," Jenelle wrote, scrawling "j/k" on the pic to make it clear that she doesn't actually force the MTV crew to use

