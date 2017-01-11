Another game night full of tension and drama! From a sober Kim Richards‘ return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Dorit Kemsley hitting on a super sexy Eden Sassoon.

But all eyes were on Lisa Rinna and how’d she react to Kim being there. It wasn’t that much a surprise since the game night was at her sister Kyle‘s house.

Rinna and Kim have an intense feud dating back to two seasons ago when Amsterdam happened and Rinna broke a wine glass on their lunch table. Kim had made a threatening statement about some dark secret from Harry Hamlin‘s past and Rinna saw red.

Then last season Rinna kept attacking Kim about her issues with sobriety. She was arrested for shoplifting and entered herself back into rehab.

But current day Kim looked happier than ever. She’s a grandmother now and revealed, “Life is good. I feel secure with me. My relationships with my sisters are amazing. My recovery’s good. A lot has happened in my life but I think the old stuff is old stuff.”

When the other ladies realized who was coming to the party they all had the

