Thus far, the Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa break-up has been surprisingly peaceful and amicable.

We were taken by surprise when the Flip or Flop stars announced their separation last month, and were then disappointed when Tarek filed for divorce this week, ensuring no reconciliation.

But we’ve been encouraged by how maturely this split has been handled.

Is that about to change, however? Is some mud about to be slung? Are the bitter insults about the fly?

We can’t help but wonder on the heels of the revelation that Tarek is actually seeking spousal support from Christina.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Flip or Flop anchor has asked his estranged wife to provide for him finally.

He is also requesting of the court that his ability to award alimony to Christina be terminated.

Finally, the legal papers confirm that Tarek is would like Christina pay for his attorney’s fees.

The divorce petition was filed on Monday at the Orange County Superior Court and include a request by Tarek for joint legal and physical custody of his and Christina’s two children, six-year-old daughter Taylor and one-year-old son Brayden.

That makes sense, of course.

