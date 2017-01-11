WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

More than 30 years after she planned her father’s murder, infamous teen killer Cheryl Pierson Cuccio is finally speaking out about why she committed the heinous crime.

In her new memoir, Incest, Murder and a Miracle, Pierson, now 47, reveals the horrific sexual abuse she claims she suffered for five years under her monster father’s control.

Up to three times a day, the popular high school cheerleader alleges she was raped by her father James.

In a sick twist, she says her dad told her to imagine he was her boyfriend, Rob Cuccio.

“He would say, ‘Pretend I’m Rob. Try to enjoy it!’” Pierson recalls of the horrific memory. “That made me even more sick to me stomach.”

Instead, the teen hid her face in a pillow and held her breath.

“I got pretty good at making my mind take me to a place where he didn’t exist and he slammed into me,” she writes.

During the unspeakable abuse, she also prayed that her late mother, who had died of kidney disease, would “forgive” her — and even wished he would drop dead.

