George Michael‘s ex-lover was secretly in contact with him and trying to help the entertainment icon before he was tragically found dead of a suspected drug overdose on Christmas Day.

The inner circle of U.S. art dealer Kenny Goss, who dated the “Careless Whisper” singer until they broke up in 2011 after 14 years together, reveals the agonizing secret behind-the-scenes attempts to save Michael from his spiraling addiction.

According to reality star and business owner Taylor Garrett, who dated Goss’ housemate, Logan Waller, Goss had been making frequent visits to London.

“Kenny loved George, really loved him,” Garrett told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.

“Kenny had gotten sober, and he seemed to be living better than George was,” continued Garrett of Michael’s “nice” and “thoughtful” ex, who had moved to Dallas to work in the city’s thriving art scene. “He really tried to help him over the years.”

Garrett noted that Goss always spoke fondly of Michael amongst friends, even after they split.

"When you date someone for so long, 13 years, you start mirroring each other," Garrett told Radar.

