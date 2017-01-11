Savannah Guthrie is “terrified” over her uncertain future with NBC – and she’s keeping her family in the dark about her possible axe. The TODAY show anchor’s mother Nancy exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how she was unaware of Megyn Kelly potentially replacing her daughter.

“I know nothing about that,” Nancy exclusively told Radar. “I’m sorry, but I can’t comment on anything.”

As Radar readers know, Kelly, 45, announced her move from Fox News after 12 years with the network to NBC to host her own daytime program, anchor a Sunday night news show and work on big-event coverage.

The sudden move has NBC anchors worried, especially Guthrie.

“Anchors are in panic mode inside NBC,” a source told Radar of her new roles. “No way is Kelly joining without an assigned show. This means someone is getting axed and do not know it.”

The insider added how Guthrie, 45, who is currently on maternity leave, is “terrified” about being replaced.

Guthrie’s own co-anchor Matt Lauer was informed of Kelly’s move, despite trying to be kept out of the loop.

