Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may be together and engaged.

Or Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have called off their wedding.

It’s impossible to know at this point.

It basically depends on the time of day, the mood these stars wake up in and how badly they need to make crap up for their reality show ratings.

But here’s one thing that cannot be denied or debated:

Blac Chyna most definitely hung out last week with French Montana, the very same French Montana who spent many months giving it to Khloe Kardashian a couple years.

What gives?

Why are these two hanging out?!?

And why did they simulate a similar photo – posing on the wing of an airplane – as posed for recently by Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick (below)?

What the heck kind of troll is this?!?

Chyna and Montana first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together following Chyna’s appearance at 1 Oak nightclub in Las Vegas.

But there’s no way… is there?

Could these two really be hooking up?

We’re not sure if the Kardashian Family Tree could remain standing if a Blac-French branch has to be added.

Montana initially shared this picture on Instagram, writing “Young Legends” as a caption.

Chyna then followed suit,

