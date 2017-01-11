Donald Trump may be in serious trouble.

We’re talking serious, BIGLY trouble, like no politician has ever been in before.

On Tuesday night, mere hours before Barack Obama made us all cry during his Farewell Address, multiple news outlets reported that Trump may have been compromised by Russia.

In a stunning, 35-page document, anonymous sources allege that the foreign power has been blackmailing and colluding with the President-Elect over “salacious” personal and professional information it has cultivated on Trump over the years.

It’s important to note that the information contained in this report has not been verified by any U.S. intelligence agencies at the moment.

But Buzzfeed has actually published the full, unverified dossier – which has been circulating among elected officials, intelligence agents and journalists for weeks – that outlines how the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” Donald Trump for years.

A synopsis of this packet was reportedly given to Trump and Obama at some point this month.

Both have been made aware of the damning intel Russia has gathered on Trump.

The document was prepared by a former British intelligence agent. Among other shocking claims, it says:

