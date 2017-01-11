  • redit
Barack Obama Breaks Down Over Wife: Watch! Cry!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 11, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Barack obama farewell address why did the president break down

Love Barack Obama or really, really, really hate Barack Obama, you must admit one thing about Barack Obama:

He really loves his family.

Like, A LOT.

The President took to the stage in Chicago on Tuesday night to deliver a farewell address that touched on his achievements in office and which also urged listeners not to take Democracy “for granted.”

He talked about the need to participate and to make your voices known and to have faith in your fellow man.

But it was a few minutes toward the end of his speech that left folks both buzzing on social media and also crying in front of their television sets.

This was when Obama addressed his wife.

“Michelle – Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the Southside, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend,” the President said, fighting back tears as he continued:

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model.

“You’ve made …read more

