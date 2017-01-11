  • redit
Watch This Is Us Online: Check Out Season 1 Episode 11

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 11, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

This Is Us is back!

Following a hiatus, the beloved NBC drama returned with This Is Us Season 1 Episode 11, which was titled “The Right Thing to Do.”

You can watch This Is Us online via the following video. And you can scroll down for a brief summary:

First, Kate had trouble coping during the aftermath of Toby’s heart attack. As one might expect from her, of course.

Second, William and Jesse grew a lot closer, forcing Randall to become accustomed to their relationship.

Third, Olivia unexpectedly resurfaced. (We didn’t see that coming!)

And, in the past, Jack and Rebecca looked for an affordable home in light of the news they’d be having triplets.

As mentioned, click above to watch This Is Us online and find out more now.

