Being Mary Jane Season 4 Episode 1 was titled “Getting Nekkid.”

How intriguing, right?!?

Scroll down for a look at what transpired during a fun and interesting premiere…

On this return installment, Mary Jane sought to change her career and attitude; and, elsewhere, our heroine also had an interesting encounter with a new man.

Oh, yes, we said a new man.

Who was he? How did they meet? Where did things go from there? Those are all fair questions.

And the best way to have them answered would be to click on the video above and to watch Being Mary Jane online right now!

…read more

Read more here:: THG