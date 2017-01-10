The Obama Family is back in Chicago tonight where it all started. Watch POTUS’ final farewell inside.

President Barack Obama broke tradition and decided to give his final address to the nation not from the White House, but from the place he calls home — Chicago. He plans to express his gratitude to the people who showed him hope and change were possible. It’s poetic, and we’re all the way in our feelings.

He constantly reminded us that yes, we can. Now, we tell him that yes, he did. Thank you, Mr. President.

One last time. For the history books.

