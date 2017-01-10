  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

LIVE STREAM: Grab Your Tissues, President Barack Obama Gives His Final Farewell

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 10, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo czmftqauqaaqram_zpshu15ospy.jpeg

The Obama Family is back in Chicago tonight where it all started. Watch POTUS’ final farewell inside.

President Barack Obama broke tradition and decided to give his final address to the nation not from the White House, but from the place he calls home — Chicago. He plans to express his gratitude to the people who showed him hope and change were possible. It’s poetic, and we’re all the way in our feelings.

He constantly reminded us that yes, we can. Now, we tell him that yes, he did. Thank you, Mr. President.

One last time. For the history books.

…read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5143 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *