How Rihanna Makes A Comfy Oversized Jumpsuit & Camo HOT For A Dinner Date + Derrick Rose Reveals The Real Reason He Went Missing

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 10, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo RedRihanna1.jpg

Rihanna can literally wear a trash bag and make it look good. Go inside to peep her latest flicks, plus find out the real reason Derrick Rose was a no-show for the Knicks game last night inside…

Walking billboard alert!

If its one thing Rihanna knows how to do its rocking her own threads in the most stylish of ways.

The “Work” singer was spotted braving the NYC cold weather to make her way inside Tao for dinner last night. Keeping it comfortably cute, the Bajan beauty rocked a gray oversized fleece jumpsuit from her FENTY x PUMA collection paired with patent leather Balenciaga ankle booties. She finished her look with a VETEMENTS X Canada Goose reversible camo parka to keep warm.

photo RedRihanna2.jpg

Be careful Rih!

In music news, RiRi took over Nielsen’s Top 10 list of on demand audio streams. And she did it with her homie-lover-friend Drake. “Work,” featuring Drake, “Needed Me” and Drizzy’s “Too Good” made the cut.

Congrats!

In sports news…

NY Knicks baller Derrick Rose went AWOL before the Knicks hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden last night. No one knew where he was. Even Knicks …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

