Y’all know Gabrielle Union isn’t one to hold her tongue on topics she feels are important. And she let Donald Trump and his campaign manager KellyAnne Conway HAVE IT during an appearance on “The View” today. Find out what she said inside…

Gabby made her media rounds this morning ahead of the season 4 premiere of “Being Mary Jane” tonight. She stopped to chat it up with the ladies on “The View” today about Donald Trump’s response (he called her a “Hillary flunky”) to Meryl Steep’s commentary about the president-elect during her Golden Globe Award speech.

Gabby noted how Meryl Streep never mentioned Trump by name, but clearly her words obviously touched a nerve. Hmph.

“She talked about someone who openly mocked a disabled reported, so if you weren’t somebody that openly mocked a disabled reporter, you wouldn’t have your panties in a bunch,” she said.

Facts.

Meryl received tons of backlash for bringing politics to the awards show, but Gabby offered up the perfect response to Trump about the criticism. “Honey, you’re a reality show,” she said. “If you got a publicist and you care about the ratings of the Apprentice, you’re in entertainment. So, you’re one of us, honey.”

