Donald Glover just blessed the Migos with their first No. 1 single. Find out how inside, plus the latest on Fetty Wap trying to block a sex tape…

A surprise shoutout at the Golden Globes turns into a No. 1 hit on the music charts the next.

Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) had the best Golden Globes Night EVER, winning two Globes the first time ever being nominated for his FX series “Atlanta.” And he shared the wealth.

During one of his acceptance speeches, he thanked Atlanta rap trip Migos for making “Bad & Boujee,” dubbing it one of the greatest songs ever. During his backstage speech, he explained why he gave them shoutout during his speech on stage.

“I think they’re the Beatles of this generation and I don’t think they don’t get a lot of respect outside of Atlanta. There’s a generation — sort of like the YouTube generation — that I came up with. There’s a generation of kids growing up with something that’s separate from a whole group of people. And honestly, that song [“Bad and Boujee”] is just fly. There’s no better song to have sex to.”

