Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

David Bowie Remembered: One Year Later…

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 10, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Ricky gervais smiling

Following a brave battle with cancer, David Bowie died on Sunday night, January 10, 2016.

In the wake of the legendary’s artist’s passing, a number of celebrities from across all industries have taken to social media in order to mourn Bowie.

All this time later, here’s a look at what they said:

1. Ricky Gervais

I just lost a hero. RIP David Bowie.

2. Russell Crowe

Photo of russell crowe
RIP David . I loved your music. I loved you. One of the greatest performance artists to have ever lived. #sorrow

3. Sophia Bush

Sophia bush photograph
Deeply saddened to hear of David Bowie’s passing. What an artist, an inspiration. I’d like to think the lights shone bright for him tonight

4. Kate Bosworth

Kate bosworth attends charlotte tilburys naughty christmas party
I’m floating in a most peculiar way the stars look very different today… Oh, different colored-eyed companion, #RIP brilliant one.

5. Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer valderrama photograph
So sad.. #DavidBowie was & will always be ART that lives on forever.. Fearless & unapologetic.. #RIPDavidBowie

6. Olivia Munn

Olivia munn at the american music awards
Rest in peace David Bowie.

Read more here:: THG

      

