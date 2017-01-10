Following a brave battle with cancer, David Bowie died on Sunday night, January 10, 2016.
In the wake of the legendary’s artist’s passing, a number of celebrities from across all industries have taken to social media in order to mourn Bowie.
All this time later, here’s a look at what they said:
1. Ricky Gervais
I just lost a hero. RIP David Bowie.
2. Russell Crowe
RIP David . I loved your music. I loved you. One of the greatest performance artists to have ever lived. #sorrow
3. Sophia Bush
Deeply saddened to hear of David Bowie’s passing. What an artist, an inspiration. I’d like to think the lights shone bright for him tonight
4. Kate Bosworth
I’m floating in a most peculiar way the stars look very different today… Oh, different colored-eyed companion, #RIP brilliant one.
5. Wilmer Valderrama
So sad.. #DavidBowie was & will always be ART that lives on forever.. Fearless & unapologetic.. #RIPDavidBowie
6. Olivia Munn
Rest in peace David Bowie.
