Back in June of 2015, Dylann Roof slaughtered nine parishioners of Charleston’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church as they closed their eyes in prayer.

Throughout his trial he maintained that he was of sound mind at the time of the attack, and he offered no sign of remorse when given the opportunity.

Today, the 22-year-old was condemned to death by a federal jury.

Roof, an avowed neo-Nazi, never made any attempt to conceal the fact that his crimes were racially motivated, and there was never any realdoubt about his guilt over the course of his trial.

Roof confessed to his crimes shortly after his arrest, and though he did not carry through on his plan to represent himself at trial, he consistently went against the advice of his court-appointed attorneys, failing to

In fact, at times, it seemed as though Roof was all but daring the jury to sentence him to death.

Last month, Roof was found guilty, and the heinous nature of his crimes, coupled with his unabashedly hateful belief system seemed to make the death penalty a virtual foregone conclusion.

Roof’s family has pleaded for privacy at this time.

