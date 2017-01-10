Flip this House star Armando Montelongo has been slapped with a class action lawsuit for allegedly selling “worthless, dangerous and unlawful advice” in his seminars, according to the court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

The case against the A&E star was filed in Federal Court in San Antonio, Texas on December 20, 2016 by 138 of Montelongo’s former “students,” who claim that his real estate seminars were “cover for a nationwide fraudulent scheme,” according to Chris Wimmer, the lead attorney on the case.

The lawsuit claims that Montelongo’s seminars, which can be as pricey as $40,000, have been misleading his students.

“Acting through his many corporate shells, Montelongo sells worthless, dangerous, and unlawful advice about real estate investing; takes advantage of the students’ trust to loot their accounts; sells them properties at inflated prices without disclosing his stake in them; encourages them to pursue their real estate investments using his allies, who also victimize the students; and harasses those who dare to speak out against him,” the federal court documents obtained by Radar claim.

One shocking example of the fraud allegations detailed in the documents state: "Defendants also victimize

