The Walking Dead Season 7B kicks off in just a few weeks and we’re all dying to find out what’s going to happen next for our favorite group of survivors.

AMC has now released three promotional photos and a synopsis that sheds light on what will be coming in the final 8 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 7.

When we left off in Season 7A, a large portion of the group reunited at Hilltop with the intention of finding a way to take Negan down… once and for all.

With the Saviors being such a big, complex group, all of our favorite characters are going to to need to keep their wits about them if they have any hope at surviving.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, then you probably knew that the show was gearing up for a war against the saviors and the official synopsis teases just that. Here’s the official scoop.

The first half of Season 7 saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the group broken by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), forced to fall under his will and brutally convinced to live under his …read more

