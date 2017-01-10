On the classic track “Trap Queen,” Fetty Wap once rapped the following.

I’m like hey, wassup, hello/Seen yo pretty ass soon as you came in the door/I just wanna chill, got a sack for us to roll.

So the artist has made it clear all along:

He just wants someone to hang with, maybe roll around in the sack with.

He’s never been seeking fame or fortune, especially not in the way that Kim Kardashian and Ray J went about getting it.

Fetty Wap’s views on the opposite sex, and on sex in general, have become relevant because TMZ confirms that a Fetty Wap sex tape is in existence.

Shady websites such as Fameolous and MediaTakeOut have posted clips of the rapper engaged in both oral sex and vaginal intercourse with an ex-girlfriend named Alexis Skyy.

But here’s the thing:

Fetty has made it clear that he did not release the video and that he does not want anyone to profit of his past lovemaking.

As a result, TMZ insiders say his lawyers are drafting a cease-and-desist letter to send to the aforementioned websites, along with any other websites that have shared naked footage of Wap and Skyy.

(Here is a picture of Alexis Skyy, for the record.)

