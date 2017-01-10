  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

You’ll Have To Wait An Extra Week To Get Your “TGIT” Fix Because, Trump + President Obama Praises Diverse Golden Globes Nominees In Thoughtful Note

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 10, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo tgit2.jpg

TGIT fans aren’t going to want to hear this. The “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “How To Get Away With Murder” line up has been pushed back a week. Find out why, plus read the thoughtful letter President Barack Obama wrote to the Golden Globe nominees inside…

Ugh! Just when we got excited about the return of our favorite shows, the lineup gets pushed back.

So here’s the deal. “Scandal” season premiere and the return of “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Grey’s Anatomy” have been pushed back a week. Shonda Rhimes‘ TGIT lineup was originally scheduled to air January 19th. Now, we won’t get our TGIT fix until January 26th.

So what caused the push back? You guessed it, Donald Trump.

ABC News will be covering the presidential inauguration with “20/20” special titled, America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.” It’s set to air Thursday, January 19th at 10pm EST. The network issued a statement about the move saying, “The move was made in order to accommodate the ABC News special and to ensure that TGIT returned with three original episodes.”

Reruns of “Scandal” and “HTGAWM” will air at 8pm and 9pm before the Trump special.

Sorry kids!

In other presidential news…

<img src="http://i64.photobucket.com/albums/h164/ybfchic/January%202017%20Part%201/obamaletter.jpg" alt=" …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5145 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *