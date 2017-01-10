TGIT fans aren’t going to want to hear this. The “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “How To Get Away With Murder” line up has been pushed back a week. Find out why, plus read the thoughtful letter President Barack Obama wrote to the Golden Globe nominees inside…

Ugh! Just when we got excited about the return of our favorite shows, the lineup gets pushed back.

So here’s the deal. “Scandal” season premiere and the return of “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Grey’s Anatomy” have been pushed back a week. Shonda Rhimes‘ TGIT lineup was originally scheduled to air January 19th. Now, we won’t get our TGIT fix until January 26th.

So what caused the push back? You guessed it, Donald Trump.

ABC News will be covering the presidential inauguration with “20/20” special titled, America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.” It’s set to air Thursday, January 19th at 10pm EST. The network issued a statement about the move saying, “The move was made in order to accommodate the ABC News special and to ensure that TGIT returned with three original episodes.”

Reruns of “Scandal” and “HTGAWM” will air at 8pm and 9pm before the Trump special.

Sorry kids!

In other presidential news…

<img src="http://i64.photobucket.com/albums/h164/ybfchic/January%202017%20Part%201/obamaletter.jpg" alt=" …read more

