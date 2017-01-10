Sunday night should have marked an important occasion for both Casey Affleck and Sylvester Stallone.

The former was nominated for (and later won) Best Actor in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Awards for his role in Manchester by the Sea.

The latter, meanwhile, had the honor of his daughters all walking the stage as Miss Golden Globe 2017.

And yet… Stallone was nowhere to be seen during the show.

Is Miss Golden Globe 2017 a totally random and weird and sexist distinction to still be around at this point in time?

Absolutely.

But that’s not why sources say the camera never cut away to Stallone. It wasn’t due to a lack of pride.

It was due to Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, walking up to their assigned table just before the ceremony got underway.

According to People Magazine and other insiders, an awkward situation ensued when there was only one open seat available.

Moreover, these same insiders say that others seated around the table – Affleck, Matt Damon and Manchester by the Sea writer-director Kenneth Lonergan to name a few – didn’t do anything to accommodate the Stallones.

The couple grew irate and left for the green room, where they remained for the duration of the …read more

Read more here:: THG