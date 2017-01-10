For reasons that we’re not completely clear on, there’s been a wealth of speculation surrounding Jessa Duggar’s second pregnancy.

And we don’t mean “boy or girl? What will she name it?” speculation.

We mean “rumors about Jessa’s due date is a lie designed to manipulate fans and boost ratings” speculation.

Perhaps having caught wind of this latest weirdness, the Duggars posted a brief pregnancy update on their official blog today.

Beneath side-by-side photos of Jessa’s fist and second pregnancies, the Duggars had this to say:

(Warning: Possible spoilers for Counting On Season 4 beyond this point.)

“The photo on the left shows Jessa in October 2015 when she was 36 weeks pregnant with Spurgeon Seewald, and the picture on the right is how she looks now.

“Spurgeon will be 15 months old when the new baby arrives. Jessa and Ben are keeping the gender of their unborn child a secret, like they did with their first pregnancy.

“Do you think they are expecting a boy or a girl? Do you have any name suggestions?“

As instructed, the Duggar faithful proceeded to offer their predictions in the comments section.