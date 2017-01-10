Vanderpump Rules chronicles lives and loves of the very lucky employees of SUR, but why can they never get along?

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you will know that all of the stars of the show seem to want to be the one being followed by the rest of the cast.

Said cliques always seem to have someone else vying for the power to be at the top of the pack.

It’s similar to the way Mean Girls played out. You had Regina George at the top of the food chain, before being knocked down a few pegs.

It’s tiring to keep up with the ever changing dynamics among one of the hottest reality TV casts in the history of reality TV.

Scroll down for some examples of when the hit Bravo series was like Mean Girls.