Carrie Fisher’s death certificate, and with it, her cause of death, was released Friday, but offers only a partial explanation of why she died.

Tragically, and shockingly, as the Star Wars icon has enjoyed a public renaissance of sorts in recent years, Fisher died in late December.

The beloved actress was 60 years old.

In the official document obtained last week, Fisher’s cause of death is listed somewhat curiously as “cardiac arrest/deferred.”

That could indicate that while all signs point to her suffering a massive heart attack, more tests may be needed to prove this.

Or, similarly, that officials have been able to determine the cause of the attack, but want to further establish what caused it.

What has been established is that Carrie went into cardiac arrest on a flight home from London to Los Angeles December 22.

She survived, and was hospitalized in critical condition; Fisher’s fans held out hope for a recovery that was ultimately not to be.

Fisher passed away days later, and one day after that tragedy, her famous mother, Debbie Reynolds, died of a stroke.

Reynolds was 84 years old.

Debbie Reynolds’ cause of death was more concretely established, as the Singin’ in the Rain star died of an …read more

