Ben Affleck sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres yesterday and gushed over two very important women in his life:

Jennifer Garner. Taylor Swift.

Wait… what?!?

First, the actor spoke at length about brother Casey Affleck and how proud he was that Casey was Best Actor at the Golden Globes the night before.

From there, Ellen asked Ben about the holidays and the ski trip his family took with the families of Casey and Matt Damon, which prompted the comedian to ask who had the best behaved child on the vacation.

Not him, Affleck replied, referring to his three kids: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 4.

But that was certainly not due to a lack of impressive effort from estranged wife Jennifer Garner, with whom Affleck maintains a healthy relationship.

“I have the world’s greatest mom [for my kids], but even she cannot conquer the obstacles there,” Affleck said.

It’s been impressive, really, how Affleck and Garner have kept up a strong relationship, despite the former being accused of drinking and partying too much and even cheating at one point.

They’re doing it for the kids.

Something else Affleck does for the kids?

Listen to Taylor Swift. A LOT.

