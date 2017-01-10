It was fight night for Jamie Foxx over the weekend. And now, he’s speaking out about the brawl. Hear his side, plus peep pics of Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha holding hands, Naomi Campbell and more living it up at the Golden Globe afterparties inside…

Over the weekend, Jamie Foxx was reportedly involved in a brawl at celeb hotspot Catch restaurant. A man rolled up on the Oscar winner and his friends as they hung out in the patio area to complain that they were too loud. It’s reported the man said, “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.”

An eyewitness said one of Jamie’s friends popped back saying “F*ck you! I’m from Oakland.” That’s when ish hit the fan and the man reportedly lunged at Jamie. It’s said Jamie grabbed the guy, put him in the chokehold and took him down.

Peep a clip of the melee below:

The man who started the altercation was kicked out of the establishment. Meanwhile, Jamie and his crew were allowed to stay. Its reported celebrities Nicole Murphy and Cuba Gooding Jr. were also in the mix when the

