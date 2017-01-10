If you watched the La La Land love fest that was the 2017 Golden Globes, you were probably only vaguely aware that Jimmy Fallon was hosting, as he was on screen for just a small fraction of the show’s lengthy runtime.

This was likely not a slight against Fallon, as the abundance of categories and presenters at these shows usually nudges the host to the margins and into the role of a sort of organized whose primary role is to speed up the often glacial proceedings.

It’s a shame as it’s hard to think of a better fit than Fallon and the Globes:

Both are boozy, more slightly than goofy, notorious for celebrity brown-nosing, and fond of playing games (you made those Steanger Things kids put on ties for nothing, Hollywood Foreign Press?!).

If you follow his career closely, by now you’re probably aware of the frequent speculation surrounding Fallon’s drinking.

The beloved late night host’s hard-partying ways have made tabloid headlines over the years, but by those who have claimed that he’s an alcoholic, also insist that he appears to be a highly functional one.

NBC issued a statement about Fallon’s drinking last year, denying reports that execs had ordered him to …read more

Read more here:: THG