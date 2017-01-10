Jared Kushner hasn’t faced a whole lot of adversity in his young life.

The husband of Ivanka Trump, who turned 36 today, is the scion of a multi-billion dollar real estate empire and the publisher of the New York Observer (which he purchased at age 25 for a cool $10 million).

But despite his life of unimaginable privilege, Kushner is being credited with “triumphing” over hardship today, due to his efforts to skirt anti-nepotism laws designed tp prevent people in his position from assuming official roles as the president’s right-hand man.

Kushner played a significant role in Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign, and now Trump has announced plans to reward his son-in-law with a non-salaried (but highly influential) role as senior adviser to the president.

Kushner has announced plans to step down as CEO of Kushner companies and divest from a “significant number” of his assets, but many still believe that Trump would be in violation of a 50-year-old anti-nepotism law if he were to appoint Kushner to his staff.

The law was enacted after John F. Kennedy appointed his younger brother, Robert F. Kennedy, to the post of attorney general.

This is far from the first Trump appointment to ignite controversy, but in …read more

Read more here:: THG