Sheesh. LeToya Luckett and actor Thomas Q. Jones are making the makeup & breakup cycle look sexy AF. We know, we know. It ain’t good for us. Check out LeToya’s brand new video for her new song “Back 2 Life”….

LeToya’s latest track “Back 2 Life” off her sophomore album, Lady Love, just got the video treatment. And it’s more like a mini movie that we can definitely get into.

The R&B singer and TVOne star is flexing those acting skills alongside the fine actor Thomas Q. Jones who plays her lover in the video. The twosome go through some F-bomb and sex filled ups and downs that plenty could relate to. And it’s all over a “friend” who just seems a little too close.

Check out the full 8 minute video below. It’s worth it.

But for real tho. Can we fight with Thomas too? Because the potential of the makeup session…

