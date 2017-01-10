  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

LeToya Luckett & Thomas Q. Jones Have The Sexiest, Meanest, F-Bomb Filled Relationship In “Back 2 Life” Video

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 10, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo Screen Shot 2017-01-10 at 11.22.06 AM_zpsjjjn4r6f.png

Sheesh. LeToya Luckett and actor Thomas Q. Jones are making the makeup & breakup cycle look sexy AF. We know, we know. It ain’t good for us. Check out LeToya’s brand new video for her new song “Back 2 Life”….

LeToya’s latest track “Back 2 Life” off her sophomore album, Lady Love, just got the video treatment. And it’s more like a mini movie that we can definitely get into.

photo Screen Shot 2017-01-10 at 11.23.19 AM_zpsuxcswe4c.png photo Screen Shot 2017-01-10 at 11.21.11 AM_zpsrfnqx23m.png

The R&B singer and TVOne star is flexing those acting skills alongside the fine actor Thomas Q. Jones who plays her lover in the video. The twosome go through some F-bomb and sex filled ups and downs that plenty could relate to. And it’s all over a “friend” who just seems a little too close.

Check out the full 8 minute video below. It’s worth it.

But for real tho. Can we fight with Thomas too? Because the potential of the makeup session…

…read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5138 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *