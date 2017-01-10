If you watch Teen Mom 2 online, you’re probably aware that Leah Messer has been having a tough time in recent years.

Leah seemed to hit rock bottom when her divorce from Jeremy Calvert exacerbated her substance abuse issues, a situation made worse by the fact that the drama played out in front of MTV cameras.

Eventually, Leah lost custody of her twins to her first husband, Corey Simms, a development she would probably describe as her rock bottom.

Fortunately, Leah was able to bounce back.

She regained partial custody of her kids, bought a house in her native West Virginia, and seemed raring to go for another season of the reality series that made her famous.

Unfortunately, fans seem to have made up their mind about Leah’s fitness as a parent, and at this point, no matter what she does, she’s certain to face criticism.

Leah has been criticized for her parenting rather harshly in recent weeks, with many of the complaints coming from a scene in which she seemed to suffer a panic attack that upset her children.

You can check out that scene in the clip below:

