In May of 2016, a woman named Candace Payne went viral when she filmed herself reacting to a Chewbacca Mask she had just purchased at Target.

And we mean it: she… went… VIRAL.

Within two days, footage of Payne was “Chewbacca Mom” had been viewed over 114 million times, making it the most-watched Facebook Live video of all-time.

She appeared with James Corden on The Late Late Show and she earned serious money through her 15-Plus Minutes of Fame.

So we get it. We get why someone might try to emulate Payne.

We just wish Katie Stricker Curtis had gone about it in a different way.

The Detroit native shared her own Facebook video this week, posting a clip online of herself in a Chewbacca mask.

And also in a hospital bed. Because she was in labor and about to give birth.

Why did she make public a clip of herself screaming with contractions in Chewie’s native language of Shyriiwook?

“Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up,” she wrote along with the video, which has been viewed over 265,000 times.

Just how far does she go while preparing to give birth?

Click PLAY and find out below… if you dare!

