Turns out, Krista Keller thinks there’s something not right about her daughter being married to an older man.

As you probably know if you keep up the likes of Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison, their relationship is allegedly over, but neither party has confirmed it.

Maybe that’s down to the fact the pair are still staying in the same house together. Could it be another publicity stunt? For sure.

Courtney’s relationship with her mother, Krista, has been in tatters ever since it emerged that she had an “emotional affair” with Doug.

Seriously, we’re still trying to process what the heck Krista meant by that after all these months.

Now, Krista has opened up about her thoughts on Stodden’s relationship with her man and she’s not exactly seeing the brighter side of things.

No, we’re not talking about that tell-all from her that’s allegedly in the works. Krista turned to Radar to give her two cents.

“I don’t think it is a very healthy [relationship] . I don’t think it has turned into a healthy one.”

As you probably already know, Krista was initially fine about the relationship and even signed the papers to allow her daughter to …read more

Read more here:: THG