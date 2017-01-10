Everyone’s wondering where Derrick Rose has gone? He was M.I.A. at the NY Knicks games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans last night and no one knows where he is. More inside…

NY Knicks star point guard Derrick Rose was a no-show, no-call at last night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. They could have used him too. The Pelicans defeated the Knicks 110-96, making it the Knicks’ eighth straight lost.

Derrick was absent from the game and officials didn’t have a clue where he was. Now, new details on his disappearance are emerging.

According to ESPN, Derrick had some family issues he needed to tend to in his hometown of Chicago. He also was in contact with Joakim Noah and a few others by the end of the game.