Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are back together.

Sorry, wait. Hold up. Don’t pop any champagne bottles just yet.

These two stars are most definitely NOT back together in any kind of romantic sense.

But reports have now confirmed that Pitt and Jolie are back to being on the same legal page when it comes to their divorce.

Specifically, when it comes to how little of their divorce and custody battle will be released to the public going forward.

Over the past few weeks, things has turned extremely ugly between the former spouses.

First, you had Brad Pitt entering a court document in which he accused Jolie of exploiting the couple’s six children for personal gain or advantage.

Seeking to keep details of their back-and-forth custody arrangement(s) private, a lawyer for Pitt said Jolie had no problem disregarding the kids’ privacy when it served her “benefit.”

The legal paper added that Jolie “exposed the children by making public the names of their therapist and other mental health professionals.”

Ouch.

Pretty damning, huh?

Several days later, Jolie fired back (also through her attorney) and said it makes perfect sense that Pitt would want to keep as much information away from the public as possible…

