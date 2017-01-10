Chris Brown and Soulja Boy really are planning to resolve their ongoing feud by throwing down in an actual boxing match this spring.

It looks like the fight won’t be held on American soil, however.

For various reasons, they can’t pull it off in the U.S., TMZ says.

Previous locations scouted for the Celebrity Fight of the Century were said to be Las Vegas or Los Angeles, but neither will be feasiable.

Instead, the gloves are coming off internationally, in Dubai.

The city in the United Arab Emirates has more lenient laws regarding this sort of event, making it a top contender to host the battle.

As for the most obvious question, yes, the feud is real.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy want to beat the f–k out of each other and their exchange of insane videos and threats are proof positive.

They can agree on one thing, however: Getting paid!

It’s not clear which of the two adversaries first had the idea to score huge check by airing the fight on Pay-Per-View, but they’re all in.

Floyd Mayweather is involved, promoting the bout and training Soulja, while Mike Tyson joined Chris' camp.

