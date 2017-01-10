For months now, we’ve been hearing reports that Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana and Mike Shay had split up after less than two years of marriage.

At one point, there were rumors that Mike had gone missing for six days after emptying his and Scheana’s joint checking account, prompting family and friends to call police and have him tracked down.

Last night, Scheana finally spoke about her troubled marriage in a pair of very different interviews:

Following last night’s episode of Vanderpump (which awkwardly transitioned into the pilot for for Bravo’s dumb new show about Hamptons snobs – a bit of programming trickery that we really hope doesn’t become a trend), Scheana appeared on Watch What Happens Live, alongside Stassi Schroeder.

Naturally, host Andy Cohen asked about the state of Scheana’s marriage, and the usually private aspiring pop star gave a remarkably candid assessment of her love life:

Scheana confirmed that she and Mike have filed for divorce, forgoing a legal separation period altogether.

She says they haven’t lived together since October and are currently “not on speaking terms.”

She even hinted that she may have already found someone new, but stopped just short of going into detail about the “mystery man” on …read more

