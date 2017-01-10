She already blew our minds with her surprisingly flawless acting skills in Hidden Figures. Then, she did it again when she twirled onto the Golden Globes red carpet in a custom creation she helpeda legendary design house make.

More on Janelle Monae inside…

We totally see Janelle Monae winning a solo Golden Globe in the VERY near future. She’s that good. She killed her role as engineer Mary Jackson in the now #1 movie in the country Hidden Figures. And the other night, she took our breath away with all that class.

Janelle rocked a custom Armani Privé gown that was a collaborative effort with the design house. The gorgeous star was at the Globes for her other huge movie of the year, Moonlight. Yep, chick definitely started at the top when it comes to her acting career.

So perfect. The Wondaland honcho had everybody in their feelings when she took the stage in complete awe when Moonlight won for Best Picture this past Sunday night. (Catch up HERE!)

Janelle also reached out …read more

Read more here:: YBF