Janelle Monae Is A Goddess, And She Just Proved Why

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 10, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsCocktailReceptionkalHrhuc_XLl_zpslwdh1ujo.jpg

She already blew our minds with her surprisingly flawless acting skills in Hidden Figures. Then, she did it again when she twirled onto the Golden Globes red carpet in a custom creation she helpeda legendary design house make.

More on Janelle Monae inside…

We totally see Janelle Monae winning a solo Golden Globe in the VERY near future. She’s that good. She killed her role as engineer Mary Jackson in the now #1 movie in the country Hidden Figures. And the other night, she took our breath away with all that class.

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsCocktailReceptionkalHrhuc_XLl_zpslwdh1ujo.jpg

Janelle rocked a custom Armani Privé gown that was a collaborative effort with the design house. The gorgeous star was at the Globes for her other huge movie of the year, Moonlight. Yep, chick definitely started at the top when it comes to her acting career.

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsArrivalsAmR1Cc8Ht73l_zpsrlv3qfbq.jpg

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsArrivalst9qBmvNPQcml_zpshcz8ebte.jpeg

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsArrivals1_QJ0GGfX1gl_zps28c0jgwl.jpeg

So perfect. The Wondaland honcho had everybody in their feelings when she took the stage in complete awe when Moonlight won for Best Picture this past Sunday night. (Catch up HERE!)

Janelle also reached out …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5142 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

