What Kourtney Kardashian pregnant rumors and baby daddy controversy?!?

Despite talk circulating around the Internet of Kourtney possibly expecting a fourth child with another man (Younes Bendjima, to be specific), the relationship between Kardashian and Disick appears to be stronger than ever.

Does this mean they are back together in a romantic sense?

All we can say for certain is that they are back together in a literal sense. To wit:

However, all indications do point to a reconciliation.

Take the above photo, for instance.

Kourtney shared it on her Instagram account last week and it depicts her and Scott out and about, having a good time on a skiing trip.

But the caption is even more telling.

It reads: “Mom and Dad.”

This is true, of course. Kardashian and Disick are the parents of three cute kids: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

But it’s hard not to interpret that message as having a figurative meaning as well; as being a subtle way of Kourtney telling the world that she and Scott are officially “Mom and Dad” once again.

And that the family is back to being whole.

Fast forward a few days and Kardashian also posted the picture above

