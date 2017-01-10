  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Celebrate Sons’ Birthday, Romantic Reconciliation

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 10, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Kourtney and Scotty

Kourtney Kardashian pregnant rumors and baby daddy controversy?

What Kourtney Kardashian pregnant rumors and baby daddy controversy?!?

Despite talk circulating around the Internet of Kourtney possibly expecting a fourth child with another man (Younes Bendjima, to be specific), the relationship between Kardashian and Disick appears to be stronger than ever.

Does this mean they are back together in a romantic sense?

All we can say for certain is that they are back together in a literal sense. To wit:

However, all indications do point to a reconciliation.

Take the above photo, for instance.

Kourtney shared it on her Instagram account last week and it depicts her and Scott out and about, having a good time on a skiing trip.

But the caption is even more telling.

It reads: “Mom and Dad.”

This is true, of course. Kardashian and Disick are the parents of three cute kids: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

But it’s hard not to interpret that message as having a figurative meaning as well; as being a subtle way of Kourtney telling the world that she and Scott are officially “Mom and Dad” once again.

And that the family is back to being whole.

Fast forward a few days and Kardashian also posted the picture above …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5139 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *