Celebrity Apprentice Recap: Tension in the Boardroom

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 10, 2017
Team Arete on Celebrity Apprentice

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not about to let the project managers off the hook for their underperforming team members.

We kicked the latest episode of Celebrity Apprentice off with the news that the teams would be developing ad campaigns for Welch’s.

Team Prima continued to show that they don’t work well with each other. Project manager, Laila Ali was straight to the point with the women about what she wanted.

This did not sit well with the others, who were looking to have some fun along the way.

Laila did not seem interested in taking any feedback on board from the other team members.

This caused a lot of frustration among the ladies when Rocco DiSpirito told the ladies that their overall presentation was lacking fun. In other words: It was boring as hell.

Team Arete were more professional about things and continued to work to the tight demands set out for them.

Just as they thought they had another competition in the bag, the Welch’s team made it known that they were not impressed with the campaign.

They felt it was all over the place and was not worth investing in. This gave Team Prima their first win of the season. …read more

