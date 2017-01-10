Fox News veterans Greta Van Susteren and Megyn Kelly will be reunited at NBC News, as both announced new positions with the network last week. But according to a new report, the two have been bitter rivals for quite some time!

“They both started working together out of the [Fox News] Washington D.C. office when Megyn joined the network in 2004, and Greta never liked her,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“She was extremely jealous of Megyn,” the insider added.

And it seems the the feeling is mutual! Kelly shared her distaste for Van Susteren as recently as last year, revealing the truth of their relationship during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in May.

“She’s in the D.C. Bureau and I’m in New York so I don’t ever see her,” explained Kelly. “She’s busy, Greta does a lot of things and I do a lot of things. . .it’s fine.”

As Radar reported, Kelly announced her big move to NBC last week, signing a multi-year agreement under which she will host her own daytime program, anchor a Sunday

