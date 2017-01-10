Teen Mom 2’s Jeremy Calvert, Leah Messer’s ex, has had it with what he considers unfair editing on the popular MTV reality show.

Biting the hand that made him a quasi-celebrity, you might say? Jer doesn’t see it that way. Rather, he considers the charade a detriment:

Calvert took to his Instagram page to deliver a short but pointed video rant in which he accused the network of manipulating storylines.

Taking issue with a deleted scene from the premiere, he promised that he wouldn’t allow MTV’s portrayal of him to be unfairly one-sided:

“This season of Teen Mom 2 when s–t’s not edited and portrayed correctly as it took place in real time,” Jeremy promised his followers:

“Now that this clip has come to my attention, you’re gonna hear my own statement and my own side of s–t of how it’s not edited correctly.”

“So stay tuned.”

Grammatical imperfections aside, Jeremy makes a point he has raised before – and he continued his diatribe in the video’s caption.

Jeremy wrote:

“Large media corporations have a tendency to socially engineer viewers to instill an emotion on viewers which is most lucrative for their stakeholders.”

“Holding no regard for the impact they …read more

Read more here:: THG